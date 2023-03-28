Bucs agree to terms with Chase McLaughlin

nbc_bfa_coltsinterestlamar_230328
Reeta Hubbard, The NFL Chick, joins the show to offer her thoughts on the Colts' alleged interest in pursuing Lamar Jackson and why GM Chris Ballard's words ring hollow without more concrete action.
The Bucs have agreed to terms with kicker Chase McLaughlin, according to multiple reports.
The team needed a kicker after cutting Ryan Succop.
McLaughlin, 26, kicked in 16 games for the Colts last season. He went 30-for-36, including 9-of-12 from 50-plus yards.
He has kicked for six teams in four seasons.
McLaughlin is 17-for-21 from 50-plus yards in his career, but only 19-for-32 from 40-49.
He is 88-of-90 in his career on extra points.