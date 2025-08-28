 Skip navigation
Bucs announce initial practice squad, Shilo Sanders isn’t on it

  
August 28, 2025

The Buccaneers’ initial 17-player practice squad features a number of players who spent time with the team this summer, but it doesn’t include their highest-profile undrafted rookie free agent addition.

Safety Shilo Sanders is not back with the team after being waived earlier this week. There was word that the team had not closed the door on Sanders and teams often make changes to their practice squads, but it may be telling that they weren’t in any rush to keep Sanders from other teams.

Sanders signed with the Bucs after going undrafted out of Colorado and made his biggest preseason splash by getting ejected from the team’s third preseason game for throwing a punch.

The Buccaneers did sign quarterback Connor Bazelak; defensive linemen C.J. Brewer, Adam Gotsis, Nash Hutmacher, and Jayson Jones; offensive linemen Luke Haggard, Michael Jordan, Tyler McLellan, Lorenz Metz, and Ben Scott; defensive backs Bryce Hall and Jack Henderson; linebackers Nick Jackson and Mohamed Kamara; wide receiver Dennis Houston; and tight end Tanner Taula.