 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs haven’t closed the door on Shilo Sanders

  
Published August 24, 2025 04:51 PM

The Buccaneers waived undrafted rookie Shilo Sanders, one day after he was ejected from the preseason finale for throwing a punch. Although the timing may have seemed to be a reaction to the ejection, the Bucs have not closed the door on doing business with him.

We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills.

Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers. The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level.

Ultimately, there are only 1,696 NFL active roster spots — and there are far more former Division I college football players than that who want to play in the NFL.