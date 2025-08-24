Bucs haven’t closed the door on Shilo Sanders

The Buccaneers waived undrafted rookie Shilo Sanders, one day after he was ejected from the preseason finale for throwing a punch. Although the timing may have seemed to be a reaction to the ejection, the Bucs have not closed the door on doing business with him.

We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone. Shilo was also immediately remorseful following the incident that disqualified him from the second quarter of the game against the Bills.

Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad, after clearing waivers. The bigger question is whether he’s good enough to compete and to play at the NFL level.

Ultimately, there are only 1,696 NFL active roster spots — and there are far more former Division I college football players than that who want to play in the NFL.