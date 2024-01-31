Bucs announce interview with Brian Johnson for OC job

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson interviewed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Bucs also have interviewed Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the position. Johnson, though, withdrew his name after getting a contract extension and a raise from the Texans on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay is seeking to replace Dave Canales, who left to become the Panthers’ head coach and took some of the Bucs’ offensive staff with him.

Johnson spent three seasons on Nick Sirianni’s staff with the Eagles, the first two as quarterbacks coach before his promotion to coordinator last year. He has also served as an offensive coordinator on the collegiate level at Utah in 2012-13, the University of Houston in 2017 and the University of Florida in 2020.

Johnson played quarterback at Utah and spent one season with the New York Sentinels of the United Football League in 2009.