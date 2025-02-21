 Skip navigation
Bucs announce Mike Caldwell will be their inside linebackers coach

  
Published February 21, 2025 03:17 PM

A new addition to the Buccaneers’ coaching staff is a familiar face in Tampa.

The Bucs announced that Mike Caldwell will be their inside linebackers coach in 2025. Caldwell had the same job on Bruce Arians’s staff from 2019-2021 and then moved on for two years as the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville. He spent last season on the Raiders’ staff as their run game coordinator and linebackers coach.

The team also confirmed several previously reported moves. Charlie Strong has been hired as their defensive line coach in the wake of Kacy Rodgers’s departure.

Offensive line coach Kevin Carberry was promoted to run game coordinator after being blocked from interviewing with the Jaguars and Brian Picucci has been bumped up to offensive line coach.

The Bucs have also hired Kefense Hynson as the pass game coordinator. Josh Grizzard held that role before being promoted to offensive coordinator. Jordan Somerville will be the pass game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach while Jeff Kastl has been promoted to assistant tight ends coach.