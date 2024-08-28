 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cook_2408828.jpg
What Cook’s Cowboys practice squad deal means
nbc_pftpm_rodgersbio_240828.jpg
Rodgers’ biography reveals friction with family
nbc_pftpm_pevote_240828.jpg
NFL owners approve private equity investment

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_cook_2408828.jpg
What Cook’s Cowboys practice squad deal means
nbc_pftpm_rodgersbio_240828.jpg
Rodgers’ biography reveals friction with family
nbc_pftpm_pevote_240828.jpg
NFL owners approve private equity investment

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs claim OL Royce Newman off waivers from Packers

  
Published August 28, 2024 05:18 PM

The Buccaneers claimed offensive lineman Royce Newman off waivers from the Packers on Wednesday, the team announced.

Newman spent the past three years in Green Bay before they cut him Tuesday.

The Packers made Newman a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he appeared in 51 games with 24 starts for the team. Green Bay’s plan was for Newman to become the full-time starter at right guard, but he never developed into that role.

Newman agreed to a restructure of his contract in the offseason, but the Packers still chose to move on after giving him 146 offensive snaps in the preseason.

The Bucs waived offensive lineman Brandon Walton in a corresponding move.