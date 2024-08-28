Bucs claim OL Royce Newman off waivers from Packers

The Buccaneers claimed offensive lineman Royce Newman off waivers from the Packers on Wednesday, the team announced.

Newman spent the past three years in Green Bay before they cut him Tuesday.

The Packers made Newman a fourth-round pick in 2021, and he appeared in 51 games with 24 starts for the team. Green Bay’s plan was for Newman to become the full-time starter at right guard, but he never developed into that role.

Newman agreed to a restructure of his contract in the offseason, but the Packers still chose to move on after giving him 146 offensive snaps in the preseason.

The Bucs waived offensive lineman Brandon Walton in a corresponding move.