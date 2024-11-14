Bucs claim S Mike Edwards off waivers from the Titans

The Buccaneers claimed safety Mike Edwards off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Tampa Bay waived cornerback Keenan Isaac in a corresponding move.

Edwards was cut by the Titans after only a week and without playing a game. He was inactive for the team’s game against the Chargers this past Sunday.

The Bills released Edwards after he played in three games earlier this season, seeing action on seven defensive snaps and 13 on special teams. He totaled one tackle.

The Bucs made Edwards a third-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers.

In his NFL career, Edwards has played 78 games, including 28 starts.