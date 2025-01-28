Bucs complete interview with Rams assistant Nick Caley for their OC post

The Buccaneers completed a virtual interview with Rams tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, the team announced Monday.

The Bucs are seeking to replace Liam Coen, who left to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Caley joined the Rams before the 2023 season after coaching tight ends for the Patriots for six seasons. He doubled as the fullbacks coach in New England from 2017-21.

In Caley’s first season as a tight ends coach in 2017, Patriots’ star Rob Gronkowski earned his fifth career Pro Bowl invitation and was named an AP First-Team All-Pro selection. Gronkowski led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,084) and yards per reception (15.7). That same season, fullback James Develin earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Caley has coached veteran tight end Tyler Higbee in Los Angeles.

In his first two NFL seasons in 2015-16, Caley served as an offensive coaching assistant. He spent 10 years coaching in the college ranks before that.