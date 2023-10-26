Bucs elevate DB Richard LeCounte, DT Deadrin Senat for Thursday Night Football

The Buccaneers elevated safety Richard LeCounte III and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday Night Football.

It marks the first elevation of the season for LeCounte and the second for Senat.

LeCounte entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2021.

He has appeared in 10 career games, making one start, and has totaled two tackles plus one special teams tackle.

Senat entered the league as a third-round selection of the the Falcons in 2018.

Senat spent the 2022 season with Tampa Bay and was with the team during training camp. He has appeared in 34 games between the Falcons and Buccaneers, making two starts, and has recorded 51 tackles, six quarterback hits, a sack and one fumble recovery.