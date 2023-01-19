 Skip navigation
Top News

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

  
Published January 19, 2023 08:10 AM
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.

Locust was the only female defensive coach in the league during the 2022 season. She joined the Bucs in 2019 as the first female position coach in the NFL. She also coached with the Ravens and in the Alliance of American Football before coming to Tampa.

It was a disappointing season for the Bucs despite winning the NFC South and the changes to the coaching staff reflect how far short of expectations the team fell in head coach Todd Bowles’ first season.