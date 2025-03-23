 Skip navigation
Bucs GM Jason Licht: Chris Godwin turned down a team that was “writing him blank checks”

  
Published March 23, 2025 04:37 AM

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin said after re-signing that he came close to leaving in free agency but decided that Tampa is home for him. Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht says Godwin ultimately decided to give the Bucs a hometown discount.

Licht said on WDAE that many teams wanted to sign Godwin and one team made it clear to him that it would beat whatever the Bucs’ best offer was. Licht said Godwin took less from the Bucs in an effort to help them fit other players under the salary cap.

“There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks,” Licht said. “We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it.”

Licht did not name that team, but the Patriots are widely believed to have made Godwin a very lucrative offer. Licht said Godwin showed by taking less to help the team keep its roster intact showed what kind of person he is.

“A man of character,” Licht said. “We’re so fortunate to have him.”

Godwin has played his entire career in Tampa Bay since they drafted him in 2017, and now he’s locked in for three more years.