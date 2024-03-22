Bucs GM Jason Licht: Lavonte David stands the test of time heading into his 13th season

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is 34 years old, but Tampa Bay General Manager Jason Licht says he had no qualms about signing David to a new contract that will pay him $9 million this season.

As David heads into his 13th season with the Bucs, Licht doesn’t see any sign of decline.

“Lavonte continues to stand the test of time and play at an exceptionally high level year after year, so it was never a question that we wanted to bring him back as the heart and soul of our team,” Licht said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “The example he sets and the leadership he brings have been vital to our success as a team. It is extremely rare to have a player producing at such a high level for going on 13 years now, but Lavonte plays with a passion and a love of the game that shows no signs of slowing down.”

David is one of the NFL’s oldest linebackers, but he still started 15 regular-season games and both playoff games for the Bucs last season. They expect him to keep manning a starting spot in 2024. And maybe beyond.