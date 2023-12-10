Bucs hold 12-10 lead over Falcons at halftime

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has made two major mistakes on Sunday and they have a big hand in why his team is trailing at halftime.

The Bucs needed two plays to score a touchdown after cornerback Carlton Davis picked Ridder off inside the 15-yard line and they got a safety when safety Antoine Winfield stripped Ridder of the ball on a sack in the Falcons end zone. The second score made it 12-10 in the second quarter and the Bucs took that lead into the halftime break.

Winfield’s sack makes him and Brian Dawkins the only defensive backs with three or more sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries in a season since 2000.

Ridder’s better moments included a 36-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Pitts and he is 14-of-17 for 157 yards overall. Wide receiver Drake London has five grabs for 73 yards, so there was plenty to like about the Falcons passing game in the first 30 minutes.

The same can’t be said of the kicking game. Younghoe Koo entered the day as the NFL’s all-time field goal percentage leader, but Justin Tucker moved back in front with Koo’s two misses so far on Sunday.

The Falcons lost left tackle Jake Matthews to a knee injury early in the game. He’s been called questionable to return and right guard Chris Lindstron is in the same category with an ankle injury. The team opened the day without right tackle Kaleb McGary and center Drew Dalman.

Baker Mayfield is 8-of-12 for 49 yards and the Bucs have just 85 yards for the half, but they’ve avoided the mistakes that have mitigated any positives from the Falcons offense thus far.