Bucs hold on for 20-16 win over Lions, who were 1-for-7 in red zone

The Lions had their chances. Oh, did they have their chances.

They gained 463 yards, had 26 first downs and got in the red zone seven times. They scored 16 points, with the only touchdown coming on David Montgomery’s 1-yard run with 3:26 left in the third quarter for their only lead of the game.

The Bucs held on for a 20-16 win.

The Lions kicked three red-zone field goals and ended the half on the Tampa Bay 9. Their final three drives ended at the Bucs 28, 11 and 26 with an interception and then twice on downs. Jared Goff threw no passes to the end zone in the waning seconds of the game.

It spoiled an incredible day by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had 4.5 sacks with three coming in the first quarter.

Baker Mayfield flourished when he had time, completing 12 of 19 passes for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Chris Godwin had seven catches for 117 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown.

The Bucs had only 216 yards.

Goff was 34-of-55 for 307 yards and two interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 11 passes for 119 yards, and Jameson Williams caught five for 79.