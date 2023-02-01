 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs interview Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator

  
Published February 1, 2023 08:14 AM
nbc_dps_tombradyretiring_230201
February 1, 2023 09:13 AM
Dan Patrick and the guys react to Tom Brady's announcement that he's retiring from the NFL, the culmination of an iconic 23-year career.

Shortly after learning for certain that Tom Brady will not be their quarterback in 2023, the Buccaneers moved on with the search for someone to serve as their offensive coordinator.

The Bucs announced that Saints quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry interviewed for the opening. The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich and several other assistants after their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Curry just wrapped up his second year as the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans and he was their wide receivers coach for the three previous seasons. Curry played quarterback in college, but moved to receiver while with the Raiders and caught 193 passes for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns in 76 career games.

The Bucs have also interviewed University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.