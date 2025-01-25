Bucs interview Vikings assistant Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator job

The Bucs announced they completed a virtual interview with Grant Udinski for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

The team is replacing Liam Coen, who left to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Udinski is the Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach. The team hired him in 2022 as an assistant to the head coach/special projects before he was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and his current title for 2024.

Udinski, who played college football at Davidson and Towson, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Baylor in 2019. A year later, he followed Matt Rhule to the Panthers, where he spent two years as a coaching assistant before being hired by O’Connell.

The Bucs interviewed Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady earlier in the day.