First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
Hendrickson says he won't play without a new deal

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
Hendrickson says he won't play without a new deal

Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Bucs introduce “Ticket Buyback” program to try to limit opposing fans at Raymond James

  
Published May 14, 2025 03:13 PM

The Seahawks have warned their season-ticket holders about “excessive reselling.” The Buccaneers have done something more creative to try to prevent it.

The Buccaneers are introducing a “Ticket Buyback” program for season-ticket members, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It allows season-ticket holders to return tickets back to the team for up to two games in exchange for a credit toward 2026 season-ticket renewal. The buyback window runs the month of June.

In theory, the team then will resell the tickets to Bucs fans.

Lions, Eagles and Commanders fans have traveled well to games in Tampa in recent seasons.

The Bucs will make a limited number of single-game tickets for 2025 available after the schedule is announced tonight at 8 ET.