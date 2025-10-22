 Skip navigation
Bucs likely to be without Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Haason Reddick this week

  
Published October 22, 2025 02:36 PM

The Buccaneers know they won’t have wide receiver Mike Evans on the field against the Saints on Sunday and it looks like they’ll continue to be without two other offensive leaders as well.

Head coach Todd Bowles said there was no change in status for wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder). Godwin has missed the last two games and Irving has missed the last three games, and Bowles’ answer to a question about resting players with any lingering injury issues ahead of a Week 9 bye suggest they’re on track to remain out.

“They gotta be ready to play, and we gotta see that they can play before we put them out on the field, but with the bye week coming, if a guy’s very iffy, we’d probably be more inclined to not play if he’s not ready to play,” Bowles said.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick also looks like he’ll be inactive in Week 8. Bowles said MRI results of Reddick’s knee and ankle are not back yet, but that he expects the veteran to miss some time as a result of his injuries.