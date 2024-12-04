 Skip navigation
Bucs list Baker Mayfield as full participant on Wednesday injury report

  
Published December 4, 2024 04:41 PM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield was likely to be fine by game time on Sunday, but he wasn’t sure what the quarterback’s practice status would be during the week.

As it turns out, Mayfield is OK for that, too.

While the Bucs held a walk-through on Wednesday, Mayfield (Achilles/knee) is listed as a full participant after he was stepped on during Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

But receiver Mike Evans (hamstring/calf) and running back Bucky Irving (hip/back) were among the players listed as non-participants.

Linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle), safety Mike Edwards (hamstring), outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (shoulder), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee) were also listed as DNPs.

Cornerback Troy Hill (foot/knee), defensive back Tykee Smith (knee), and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka were all limited.

Defensive lineman Greg Gaines (ankle), defensive lineman William Gholston (knee), and outside linebacker Markees Watts (knee) were all full.