Bucs place Chase Edmonds on IR, promote Patrick O’Connor

The Buccaneers placed running back Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. He left Sunday’s game with an injury to his MCL.

Edmonds will miss at least the next four games.

He has four carries for 20 yards this season.

Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the top two backs for the Bucs. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who has been inactive the past two weeks, likely will make his season debut this week.

The Bucs used the roster spot to promote defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor from the practice squad.

The team filled its two practice squad vacancies by adding defensive lineman Deadrin Senat and guard Logan Stenberg.