Bucs place LB Markees Watts on IR

Linebacker Markees Watts won’t be in the lineup when the Buccaneers get back on the field in Week Six.

The team announced that Watts has been placed on injured reserve Monday. He tore his quad.

Watts joined the Bucs after going undrafted last year and he appeared in seven regular season games. He had four tackles and a sack in those appearances and he’s played in all five games this season. Most of his playing time this year has come on special teams.

The move leaves the Bucs with 52 players on the active roster, so they have a spot to fill before facing the Saints in Week Six.

The Bucs also placed wide receiver Cody Thompson on practice squad injured reserve. He hurt his shoulder after being elevated for last Thursday’s loss to the Falcons.