Bucs pull out another wild one to improve to 3-0

The Buccaneers looked like they were going to avoid a nail-biter for the first time this season, but the Jets had other ideas.

Allen Lazard caught a touchdown to cut Tampa’s lead to 26-20 with 3:40 to play in the fourth quarter and the Buccaneers moved the ball into field goal position after the two-minute warning. Jets edge rusher Will McDonald jumped over the long snapper, blocked Caleb McLaughlin’s kick and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jets their first lead since the first quarter.

There was still 1:49 on the clock, however, and Baker Mayfield led the Bucs back. Completions to Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard picked up 58 yards and the Bucs were able to set McLaughlin up for a 36-yard kick as time expired. This one was good and the Bucs are 3-0 after the 29-27 win.

The late-game developments will keep the Bucs from feeling too good about that mark and they will also have to see how wide receiver Mike Evans is faring. Evans left the game with a hamstring injury, so his status will be something to watch heading into their Week 4 home game with the 3-0 Eagles.

Chris Godwin is expected to be back for the receiving corps and they also hope to have left tackle Tristan Wirfs in action for the first time this season. That should help a line that committed five holding penalties on Sunday.

The Jets will see if Justin Fields clears the concussion protocol in time for next Monday’s game against the Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown to Garrett Wilson in addition to the late score by Lazard, but he also lost a fumble and threw a pick-six as the Bucs stretched their lead to 14 points in the second quarter.

They briefly climbed out of that hole, but the result is still a third loss in three tries to kick off head coach Aaron Glenn’s tenure.