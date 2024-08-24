 Skip navigation
Bucs’ Rakim Jarrett, Chase Edmonds likely to open the season on injured reserve

  
Published August 24, 2024 10:35 AM

Two of the Buccaneers’ offensive skill position and special teams players are dealing with injuries that will extend into the regular season.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters today that wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and running back Chase Edmonds will both likely start the season on injured reserve.

Under current NFL rules, teams can put two players on injured reserve on the day of the final roster cuts and then bring them back during the regular season. Previously, any player put on injured reserve up to the day of final roster cuts was out for the season. So it’s likely that Jarrett and Edmonds will both go on injured reserve Tuesday during final roster cuts, and then be activated at some point during the season.

Jarrett made the Bucs as an undrafted rookie last year and played in 10 games. Edmonds has spent time with the Cardinals, Dolphins and Broncos and signed with the Bucccaneers last year, playing in 13 games.