Bucs re-sign Deadrin Senat

  
Published March 28, 2023 01:27 PM
The Buccaneers announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

Senat joined the team’s 53-player roster from the practice squad on Sept. 21 and ended up appearing in 12 games last season for the Bucs. He saw action on 165 snaps.

Senat totaled 17 tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits.

He entered the league as a third-round selection of the Falcons in 2018. Senat appeared in 22 games for the Falcons, making two starts, over four seasons.

The Falcons waived him with an injury designation in November 2021.

In his career, Senat has 51 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.