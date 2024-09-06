Bucs rule out Logan Hall, list Calijah Kancey as questionable

The Buccaneers won’t have defensive lineman Logan Hall against the Commanders on Sunday.

Hall missed practice all week with a foot injury and he was officially ruled out on the team’s final injury report. Hall started 15 of the 19 games the Buccaneers played last season and finished the year with 24 tackles, a half-sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey is on the injury report with a calf injury. He was added to the report as a limited participant and is listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers also placed defensive lineman Ernest Brown on injured reserve, sot they have several injury concerns on their defensive front. Brown has injured ribs and his roster spot will go to defensive lineman Ben Stille, who the Bucs signed off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer is listed as questionable due to a concussion. He was a full participant in practice all week.