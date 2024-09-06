 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs rule out Logan Hall, list Calijah Kancey as questionable

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:27 PM

The Buccaneers won’t have defensive lineman Logan Hall against the Commanders on Sunday.

Hall missed practice all week with a foot injury and he was officially ruled out on the team’s final injury report. Hall started 15 of the 19 games the Buccaneers played last season and finished the year with 24 tackles, a half-sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey is on the injury report with a calf injury. He was added to the report as a limited participant and is listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers also placed defensive lineman Ernest Brown on injured reserve, sot they have several injury concerns on their defensive front. Brown has injured ribs and his roster spot will go to defensive lineman Ben Stille, who the Bucs signed off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer is listed as questionable due to a concussion. He was a full participant in practice all week.