Buccaneers sign DL Ben Stille off Cardinals practice squad

The Buccaneers are dealing with some injuries on their defensive line, so they moved to bolster the group ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Commanders.

The agents for defensive lineman Ben Stille announced that the Bucs have signed their client off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Stille had eight tackles and a sack in five games for the Cardinals last season. He also saw regular season time with the Dolphins and Browns during the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers practiced without Logan Hall on Wednesday and Ernest Brown was limited by a rib injury. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said neither player was taking part in the workout.