Referee Tra Blake is reassigned to umpire

Referee Tra Blake will no longer be a referee.

FootballZebras.com reports that the NFL has reassigned Blake to umpire. Blake had spent three years in that position, after previously serving as an umpire.

The reason for the move wasn’t given. Given that most officials aspire to become referees, it’s fair to wonder whether it was an involuntary move.

Blake and his crew missed the obvious facemask foul late in the Vikings-Rams Thursday night game. His crew also missed a pass interference foul by the Chiefs late in a Sunday night game against the Falcons.

Blake was promoted to referee in 2022, following the retirement of Tony Corrente. Blake earned no postseason assignments during his time as a referee.

In a corresponding move, the NFL has promoted umpire Alex Moore to referee. It’s unclear at this point whether Moore will assume responsibility for Blake’s crew.

As noted by FootballZebras.com, Blake is only the 12th referee during the Super Bowl-era to be reassigned to a lesser position. Others who moved out of the referee job were Ben Dreith and Phil Luckett.