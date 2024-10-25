 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

Referee Tra Blake on facemask: We did not see it, so we couldn’t call it

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:37 AM

When Rams linebacker Byron Young brought down Sam Darnold in the end zone for a safety to clinch Thursday night’s victory over the Vikings, replay showed Young had clearly pulled Darnold’s facemask on the play.

But no foul was called on the field, and because the foul is not reviewable, the Rams were able to fair catch an attempt at an onside post-safety punt to effectively end the game.

Following the contest, PFWA pool reporter Calvin Watkins spoke with referee Tra Blake, who said none of the officials saw the foul being committed.

“Well, on that play, the quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me, so I did not have a good look at it,” Blake said. “I did not have a look, and I did not see the facemask being pulled, obviously. The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a look at it. He was blocked out as well.

“So, that was the thing, we did not see it, so we couldn’t call it. We couldn’t see it.”

Blake was also asked if the crew discussed the play on the field.

“On the field, we definitely did discuss it because they [the Vikings] did bring up a concern,” Blake said. “We discussed it as a crew, but we weren’t able to see it on the field, so we weren’t able to make that call.”

Blake also confirmed the play is not reviewable.