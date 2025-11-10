Bucs still have no timetable for Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving returns

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving remained out for Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and it remains unclear when they might be able to return.

Godwin has missed the last four games with a fibula injury and head coach Todd Bowles said at a Monday press conference that he does not know if Godwin has a chance of getting back on the practice field this week.

That’s also the case for Irving, who has missed five games with shoulder and toe injuries. Bowles said that the shoulder injury is the biggest stumbling block right now and that he’s in a similar boat to Godwin in terms of his outlook for returning to work.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has missed three games with knee and ankle injuries that leave his status uncertain for Week 11’s game against the Bills as well.