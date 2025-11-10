 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs still have no timetable for Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving returns

  
Published November 10, 2025 01:51 PM

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving remained out for Sunday’s loss to the Patriots and it remains unclear when they might be able to return.

Godwin has missed the last four games with a fibula injury and head coach Todd Bowles said at a Monday press conference that he does not know if Godwin has a chance of getting back on the practice field this week.

That’s also the case for Irving, who has missed five games with shoulder and toe injuries. Bowles said that the shoulder injury is the biggest stumbling block right now and that he’s in a similar boat to Godwin in terms of his outlook for returning to work.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has missed three games with knee and ankle injuries that leave his status uncertain for Week 11’s game against the Bills as well.