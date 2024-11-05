 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs take 14-10 lead on Cade Otton’s touchdown catch

  
Published November 4, 2024 09:57 PM

The Buccaneers opened the second half with a six-play, 51-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead on the Chiefs.

Bucky Irving took the second half kickoff and returned it 46 yards to the Tampa Bay 49. Baker Mayfield took over from there.

The Bucs got help on a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams after running back Sean Tucker’s 5-yard run on third-and-1. That got the Bucs to the Chiefs 22.

Three plays later, Mayfield found tight end Cade Otton for an 11-yard touchdown.

Mayfield is 12-of-15 for 85 yards, and Otton has five catches for 37 yards.

Running back Rachaad White scored the Bucs’ first touchdown on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.