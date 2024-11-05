Bucs take 14-10 lead on Cade Otton’s touchdown catch

The Buccaneers opened the second half with a six-play, 51-yard drive to take a 14-10 lead on the Chiefs.

Bucky Irving took the second half kickoff and returned it 46 yards to the Tampa Bay 49. Baker Mayfield took over from there.

The Bucs got help on a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams after running back Sean Tucker’s 5-yard run on third-and-1. That got the Bucs to the Chiefs 22.

Three plays later, Mayfield found tight end Cade Otton for an 11-yard touchdown.

Mayfield is 12-of-15 for 85 yards, and Otton has five catches for 37 yards.

Running back Rachaad White scored the Bucs’ first touchdown on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.