Bucs to re-sign Greg Gaines

  
Published March 12, 2025 10:31 AM

The Buccaneers are bringing defensive lineman Greg Gaines back for another season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Gaines has agreed to a new one-year deal with the team. He is set to make $3.5 million under the terms of the agreement.

Gaines signed with the Bucs in 2023 and re-signed with the team last offseason as well. He began his career as a 2019 fourth-round pick by the Rams and played for the NFC West club for four seasons.

Gaines appeared in 35 regular season and playoff games and made five starts in his first two seasons in Tampa. He had 50 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in those outings.