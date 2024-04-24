Bucs waive CB Richard LeCounte

The Buccaneers tweaked their roster on the eve of the NFL draft.

They announced they waived cornerback Richard LeCounte on Wednesday.

LeCounte, 25, spent the past eight months with the team.

He signed with the Buccaneers during the 2023 preseason and ended up on the practice squad to start the regular season. LeCounte remained on that unit throughout the season, including the playoffs, and was elevated on game day the maximum number of three times.

He saw action in two of those three games, seeing four snaps on special teams.

LeCounte entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Browns in 2021. He played in 10 games with one start over two seasons in Cleveland, recording three tackles.

He played his college ball at Georgia, appearing in 41 games over four seasons and totaling 176 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.