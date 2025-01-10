 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs will see the return of Antoine Winfield after a four-game absence

  
Published January 10, 2025 02:44 PM

The Buccaneers will welcome safety Antoine Winfield Jr. back to the field Sunday against the Commanders.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Friday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN, that Winfield is good to go.

Winfield had full participation in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury, though the Bucs did not place him on injured reserve in hopes of a quicker return.

Winfield had seven tackles in the Bucs’ 37-20 win over the Commanders in Week 1.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed Week 18 with a knee injury, also will play.

Starting tight end Cade Otton could return, too. Bowles said Otton is “trending the right way” after missing the past three weeks with a knee injury.