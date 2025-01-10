Bucs will see the return of Antoine Winfield after a four-game absence

The Buccaneers will welcome safety Antoine Winfield Jr. back to the field Sunday against the Commanders.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Friday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN, that Winfield is good to go.

Winfield had full participation in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. He missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury, though the Bucs did not place him on injured reserve in hopes of a quicker return.

Winfield had seven tackles in the Bucs’ 37-20 win over the Commanders in Week 1.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed Week 18 with a knee injury, also will play.

Starting tight end Cade Otton could return, too. Bowles said Otton is “trending the right way” after missing the past three weeks with a knee injury.