 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs will waive WR Trey Palmer

  
Published August 26, 2025 10:01 AM

The Buccaneers will be moving forward without wide receiver Trey Palmer.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs are waiving Palmer ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. Palmer was a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Palmer started 11 of the 32 regular season games he played over the last two seasons and had 51 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in three postseason appearances.

The Bucs drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round and Tez Johnson in the seventh round this year. Those moves added more pieces to an already deep group of wideouts and Palmer was not able to do enough to push anyone else off the roster.