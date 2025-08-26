Bucs will waive WR Trey Palmer

The Buccaneers will be moving forward without wide receiver Trey Palmer.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs are waiving Palmer ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to set their initial 53-man roster. Palmer was a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Palmer started 11 of the 32 regular season games he played over the last two seasons and had 51 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in three postseason appearances.

The Bucs drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round and Tez Johnson in the seventh round this year. Those moves added more pieces to an already deep group of wideouts and Palmer was not able to do enough to push anyone else off the roster.