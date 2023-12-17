Budda Baker questionable to play Sunday due to illness

The Cardinals announced an addition to their injury report on Sunday morning.

Safety Budda Baker has been added to the report because of an illness. He’s now considered questionable to play because of an illness.

Baker has played in the team’s last seven games. He missed five games early in the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week One. He has 58 tackles in eight overall appearances.

Wide receivers Hollywood Brown (heel) and Michael Wilson (neck) were listed as questionable to play on Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both of them are expected to play against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.