Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Bumper Pool among 13 Panthers undrafted free agents

  
Published April 30, 2023 08:57 AM
nbc_simms_no1bryceyoung_230427
April 27, 2023 08:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down how the evolution of football led the Carolina Panthers to select QB Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers only made five draft picks this year, but they bolstered their rookie class by signing 13 undrafted players this weekend.

Nine members of the group are defensive players, including former Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool. Pool recorded at least 90 tackles in each of the last four seasons and he also had two sacks during his final season with the Razorbacks.

Carolina added three cornerbacks after passing on selecting any during the draft. Colby Richardson made five starts last season after transferring to LSU from McNeese State, Mark Milton played 51 games at Baylor over the last five seasons, and Rezjohn Wright was first-team All-Pac 12 at Oregon State in 2022. Wright’s brother Nashon plays for the Cowboys.

The Panthers also signed Oklahoma defensive end Jalen Redmond, linebacker Travez Moore, Auburn linebacker Eku Leota, UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake, Kent State safety Nico Bolden, Appalachian State running back Cam Peoples, South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann, North Carolina A&T tackle Ricky Lee, and North Dakota State guard Nash Jensen.