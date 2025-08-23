 Skip navigation
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend

  
Published August 23, 2025 09:21 AM

It’s been a big first week for Big Shield. The football-gambling-mob novel has sold surprisingly well. (It helps that the ebook costs a ridiculously low 99 cents.)

With two weeks to go until the NFL returns (Big Shield is completely fictional and officially not about the NFL, but you can think it is, if you want), there’s plenty of time to give it a read before the 18-week rollercoaster ride begins.

I enjoyed writing it. And revising it. And revising it some more. And cleaning it up. And scrubbing it for every last typo, glitch, or mistake.

And while I’ve moved on to writing the next one, I want to make sure the word is out about Big Shield, because: (1) it’s very cheap; and (2) there’s a very good chance you will like it; and (3) if you do, maybe you’ll take a look at Father of Mine or Son of Mine or On Our Way Home.

Not enough people read books. It’s probably because they forced us to read books in school. As a grown-up, it can be a great distraction from the daily boredom and/or stress. If the book is good. (If it isn’t, the experience adds to the daily boredom.)

Big Shield is. Trust me. Roll the dice. Drop your 99 cents. Read the first chapter. (It’s short.) Then the second. (It’s even shorter.) By Chapter 5 at the latest, there’s a very good chance you’ll be hooked.

If you finish it, let me know what you think. Good, bad, otherwise. I read all emails, and I respond to more of them than I should.

I probably should just read a book instead.