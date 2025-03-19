 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Byron Leftwich joins University of Colorado coaching staff

  
Published March 19, 2025 07:18 PM

Byron Leftwich was a successful offensive coordinator for four seasons in Tampa, which provided him with opportunities to interview for multiple head coaching jobs. In 2022, he appeared the favorite for the job to replace Urban Meyer in Jacksonville before the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson.

Leftwich hadn’t been heard from since, until interviewing with the Patriots for their head coaching job this hiring cycle.

Leftwich, 45, now is back coaching.

He is joining Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. Leftwich’s formal title is unknown, but he will work with the offensive staff under coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Leftwich was the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator in 2018 before going to Tampa. The Bucs ranked first second, first and second in passing yards and third, seventh, second and 15th in total yards during Leftwich’s four years as offensive coordinator with Jameis Winston and Tom Brady at quarterback.

He received head coaching interviews with the Bears, Jaguars and Saints after the 2021 season.

Leftwich has not coached since the Bucs fired him following the 2022 season.