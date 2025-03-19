Byron Leftwich joins University of Colorado coaching staff

Byron Leftwich was a successful offensive coordinator for four seasons in Tampa, which provided him with opportunities to interview for multiple head coaching jobs. In 2022, he appeared the favorite for the job to replace Urban Meyer in Jacksonville before the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson.

Leftwich hadn’t been heard from since, until interviewing with the Patriots for their head coaching job this hiring cycle.

Leftwich, 45, now is back coaching.

He is joining Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. Leftwich’s formal title is unknown, but he will work with the offensive staff under coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Leftwich was the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator in 2018 before going to Tampa. The Bucs ranked first second, first and second in passing yards and third, seventh, second and 15th in total yards during Leftwich’s four years as offensive coordinator with Jameis Winston and Tom Brady at quarterback.

He received head coaching interviews with the Bears, Jaguars and Saints after the 2021 season.

Leftwich has not coached since the Bucs fired him following the 2022 season.