C Graham Glasgow inactive for Lions-Steelers

The Lions will not have their starting center as they play the Steelers on Sunday.

Graham Glasgow is inactive after he was questionable with a knee injury.

Glasgow was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant and did not practice on Friday either.

Kingsley Eguakun, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad, may start at center against Pittsburgh.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, however, is active after he was questionable with a shoulder issue.

The rest of Detroit’s inactives are safety Jalen Mills, receiver Dominic Lovett, guard Trystan Colon, guard Kayode Awosika, defensive end Tyler Lacy, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Pittsburgh’s inactives are receiver Roman Wilson, quarterback Will Howard, running back Kaleb Johnson, cornerback James Pierre, linebacker Nick Herbig, guard Isaac Seumalo, and linebacker T.J. Watt.