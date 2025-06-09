C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Texans have to learn to win when it matters

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has made deep runs in the playoffs for two different teams the last three seasons and he broke through for his first Super Bowl title with the Eagles in February.

Any thoughts of a repeat with Philly ended when Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Texans in March, but thoughts of a personal repeat have not gone away. Gardner-Johnson said “it would be kind of amazing” to win a championship in Houston and said that he thinks part of the reason he’s with the team is to teach them how to win in the most important moments of the year.

“I mean, you guys played a lot of good ball here, but I don’t think they understand what it means to win when it matters,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m not talking discredit to the team. I’m just saying I’ve been in a lot situations where, from Detroit to New Orleans to Philly, I’ve got to win when it matters and I’ve been in games where I had to step up. For me, championships means more to me than just winning a football game right now because I’m getting older. I’m playing with a lot of younger guys who understand like, yeah, the money’s here, but it’s more on when you can win and get a championship, you know?”

There’s plenty of competition in the AFC, but the Texans are coming off two straight division titles and they’ve won playoff games each season. If Gardner-Johnson is able to propel them even further, he could have a chance to take down the Eagles in Santa Clara and that would likely make the success even sweeter.