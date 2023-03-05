 Skip navigation
C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Super Bowl fine was rescinded

  
Published March 5, 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate factors besides Jonathan Gannon that contributed to the Eagles blowing a 10-point halftime lead in Super Bowl LVII by allowing 24 points and 212 yards.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson couldn’t appeal the result of the Super Bowl, but he was able to appeal the fine he received for lowering his helmet to initiate contact.

Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 for his hit on Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. Pacheco had to leave the game for a few plays, but no flag was thrown by the on-field officials.

The fine was appealed and Gardner-Johnson’s agent said that the league rescinded the fine after further consideration.

Gardner-Johnson is set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year and he’s ranked ninth on PFT’s list of this year’s top free agents.