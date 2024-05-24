 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
nbc_pft_bradyissue_240523.jpg
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
nbc_pft_harrisonbutker_240523.jpg
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
C.J. Moore “thankful to be back” from gambling suspension

  
Published May 24, 2024 08:45 AM

Safety C.J. Moore rejoined the Lions earlier this month and he spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since he was suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Moore missed the entire 2023 season as a result of the suspension, which meant he wasn’t able to build on the central special teams role he built in Detroit over his first four years in the league. Moore said he was “just being immature” when it came to making the decision to gamble on NFL games and that he’s grateful for another chance to play in the NFL.

“It was a lot of uncertainty, but all I could do was just try to put my best foot forward, be a good pro and just try to prepare to come back and I’m just so thankful to be back,” Moore said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Moore declined to discuss the details of his gambling habits on Thursday, but said he will be a resource to teammates so he can “encourage them don’t even gamble at all” based on what it cost Moore during the 2023 season.