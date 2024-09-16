 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Mosley would have missed practice Monday

  
Published September 16, 2024 04:35 PM

The Jets didn’t have a practice on Monday, but they did produce an estimated practice report because they are playing the Patriots on Thursday night.

If the team had practiced, linebacker C.J. Mosley would not have been on the field. Mosley left Sunday’s win over the Titans with a toe injury and the team said he would not have participated in an actual practice session. Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day that he’s hopeful Mosley will be able to play.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is also listed as a non-participant and he won’t play after tearing his Achilles on Sunday.

Cornerbacks Michael Carter (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) would have been limited in practice. Left tackle Tyron Smith would have rested and running back Breece Hall (quad) would have been a full participant.