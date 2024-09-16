C.J. Mosley would have missed practice Monday

The Jets didn’t have a practice on Monday, but they did produce an estimated practice report because they are playing the Patriots on Thursday night.

If the team had practiced, linebacker C.J. Mosley would not have been on the field. Mosley left Sunday’s win over the Titans with a toe injury and the team said he would not have participated in an actual practice session. Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day that he’s hopeful Mosley will be able to play.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is also listed as a non-participant and he won’t play after tearing his Achilles on Sunday.

Cornerbacks Michael Carter (ankle) and D.J. Reed (knee) would have been limited in practice. Left tackle Tyron Smith would have rested and running back Breece Hall (quad) would have been a full participant.