 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud cleared to return Sunday vs. Colts

  
Published November 28, 2025 04:48 PM

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup against the Colts on Sunday.

He was a full participant all week.

Stroud was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Davis Mills started all three games Stroud missed, and the Texans won all three to get back into the AFC playoff picture.

Safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) also will return after missing the past three games. He has no injury designation.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who missed Thursday’s practice with a chest injury, returned to a limited practice on Friday and will play Sunday. He has no injury designation.

The Texans ruled out cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring). Neither player practiced all week.