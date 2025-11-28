C.J. Stroud cleared to return Sunday vs. Colts

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup against the Colts on Sunday.

He was a full participant all week.

Stroud was injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Broncos. Davis Mills started all three games Stroud missed, and the Texans won all three to get back into the AFC playoff picture.

Safety Jalen Pitre (concussion) also will return after missing the past three games. He has no injury designation.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who missed Thursday’s practice with a chest injury, returned to a limited practice on Friday and will play Sunday. He has no injury designation.

The Texans ruled out cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring). Neither player practiced all week.