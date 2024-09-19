C.J. Stroud explains advice he gave to Caleb Williams

In the aftermath of Sunday night’s game between the Bears and Texans, a video emerged of Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud giving advice to Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams. Some had issues with Williams’s apparent lack of interest in receiving advice. Others took issue with Stroud, who is only one month older than Williams, giving Williams advice.

Either way, Stroud explained the situation with reporters on Wednesday.

“I had some of the best advice given to me last year and me and Caleb, I was not trying to treat him like I was trying to ‘little bro’ him or nothing,” Stroud said. “He knows that, too. I have a ton of respect for him. I told him I have respect for him. But I had so many guys come up to me after games last year and that meant the world to me that those guys even thought about giving me advice. So, I just try to give back to what the game is giving to me. So, I wish him the best.

“I want him to do amazing in this league. I think he will. I think that he’ll get his groove and once you get your rhythm, I didn’t get my rhythm until like Week 3, Week 4. So, I can see his game picking up from here. I don’t think he was trying to be any towards of way, he was just upset that they lost. I totally understand. I have a ton of respect for that guy. I want him to do extremely well just like any other guy until we play on that day. And after the game, we can be cool. But I’m definitely rooting for him and want to see him do extremely well.”

Whatever the situation, both guys knew or should have known the cameras and microphones were on. And reasonable minds can and will differ on the interpretation of what they saw and heard.

Was Williams properly showing respect? Was it disrespectful for Stroud to act like the age and experience gap is far bigger than it is?

The message to all players is clear. When you show up for work, assume that anything and everything you say and do will be recorded. And people will interpret things you say and do however they want, if you create any room for misinterpretation.