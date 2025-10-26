 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
C.J. Stroud has 300 yards, two TDs as Texans lead 49ers 23-7

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:12 PM

The Texans couldn’t do anything offensively on Monday night against the Seahawks. They have had their way with the 49ers, who are without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Houston has four drives of double-digit plays and has 57 plays for 393 yards so far today.

The Texans’ latest drive went for 94 yards in 12 plays, with C.J. Stroud hitting Xavier Hutchinson for a 30-yard touchdown. Houston leads 23-7.

It shouldn’t be that close, but the Texans are 1-for-4 in the red zone today.

Stroud is 27-of-35 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and an interception despite missing wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian McCaffrey. Hutchinson has five catches for 69 yards.

The 49ers have only 89 yards.