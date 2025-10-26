C.J. Stroud has 300 yards, two TDs as Texans lead 49ers 23-7

The Texans couldn’t do anything offensively on Monday night against the Seahawks. They have had their way with the 49ers, who are without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Houston has four drives of double-digit plays and has 57 plays for 393 yards so far today.

The Texans’ latest drive went for 94 yards in 12 plays, with C.J. Stroud hitting Xavier Hutchinson for a 30-yard touchdown. Houston leads 23-7.

It shouldn’t be that close, but the Texans are 1-for-4 in the red zone today.

Stroud is 27-of-35 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and an interception despite missing wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian McCaffrey. Hutchinson has five catches for 69 yards.

The 49ers have only 89 yards.