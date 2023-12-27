C.J. Stroud has limited practice in his return from a concussion

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud returned to practice Wednesday as he works his way back from a concussion. He had a limited practice.

The final step in his return is clearance from an independent neurologist, which would allow him to return from a two-game absence on Sunday against the Titans.

“Encouraging to have C.J. back at practice,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We’re just looking for efficiency, just being able to command the huddle. We’re just looking for him to be comfortable in the moment. The main thing is we want to keep the defenders off of him. We don’t want him taking another hit. We have to make sure we’re protecting him and make sure we’re moving forward with efficiency.”

Defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr. (high ankle sprain), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (rest, hip), safety Adrian Amos (non-injury related, personal), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), cornerback Steven Nelson (foot, hamstring, hand), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ankle), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle sprain) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee, rest) did not practice.

Anderson, like Stroud, has missed the past two games.

“Will has made some strides,” Ryans said. “He’s moving in the right direction. He’s out working out. We’ll see what he can tolerate. We’re very hopeful to get Will back. He’s been a big part of what we’ve done on defense. It would be great to have him back.”

Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), receiver Noah Brown (knee), receiver Nico Collins (calf), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and receiver Robert Woods (rest) were limited.