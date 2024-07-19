 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud: It’s going to be harder this year, we have a target on our back

  
Published July 19, 2024 07:08 AM

The Texans weren’t projected to be a playoff team last year, but they won the AFC South and then won a playoff game before bowing out in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Rookies like quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson, and wide receiver Tank Dell helped fuel their unexpected rise and all three are back this season along with several other standout players. The Texans also added wide receiver Stefon Diggs, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and running back Joe Mixon to the team, so it’s no surprise that the expectations are much higher in Houston.

That’s led to rosy predictions about what the Texans will do this fall, but Stroud noted at a Thursday press conference that there are some strings attached to those higher expectations.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Stroud said. “It’s going to be harder. We have a target on our back this year. That’s how you should want it and that’s what I’m used to playing at Ohio State. I’m really honored and blessed to have the teammates that I do to want that challenge and for guys to want to come and play here. This Texans team isn’t for everybody. It’s hard here and we’re blessed enough to play a game that we’ve been playing since we were kids. I definitely do think that all the expectations, we just work, everything will take care of itself. The story is already written.”

Everyone is going to see the Texans coming this year and they’ll have to prove they can still be the toughest team on the block in order to make it back to the postseason.