C.J. Stroud on Caleb Williams: I definitely think he has great things coming in his career

The Bears will travel to Houston to play the Texans on Sunday, marking the first matchup between second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and this year’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

In his Wednesday press conference, Stroud was asked what he thinks about Williams’ game. While the Texans’ QB admitted he hasn’t been able to see too much from Williams, he figures Chicago’s newest quarterback is primed for big things.

“He’s definitely a playmaker, somebody who can expend plays and make all the cool throws, a tough player, takes hits,” Stroud said. “And [he’s] really just really talented, so I definitely do think that he has great things coming in his career and I definitely do think he’ll get his rhythm going.”

Williams’ debut wasn’t particularly impressive, as he completed 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards and tallied 15 yards rushing. He didn’t commit any turnovers, though he did fumble.

As Stroud found out last year, it’s not always easy for a quarterback in his first game of the season — rookie or veteran.

“It takes time. It’s not something that happens overnight,” Stroud said. “You can see in every quarterback this week, I think, except for probably Baker Mayfield who looked really good, everybody’s kind of rusty trying to just get those cleats out and get that rust away. And I think quarterback play will start picking up Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, just like every year. So, I definitely think he’ll get his rhythm.”

Even though he’s in his second year, Stroud has now become a quarterback that some can look up to. He said he doesn’t necessarily see it that way, though.

“I would just say we’re just peers. Those are my friends,” Stroud said. “I mean, Jayden [Daniels] is my friend for sure. We’re very competitive. I know he always is on my neck trying to catch me. I’m like, ‘Alright, bro, dang.’ But, no, that’s my brother. I’m proud of him. I think he plays solid too. He’ll start getting his rhythm going as well.

“But being a rookie quarterback is hard and something I don’t miss. But definitely something that I appreciated while I was in it. It’s definitely — it’s an honor to see those guys like try to catch me and try to do what I did last year and better because I think that’s what makes football so special is one year somebody will break those records, somebody will do something more special than I did my rookie year. And I’m chasing after guys’ second records and so forth. So, it’s a never-ending cycle of just competitive nature and I love it. That’s what football is all about.”

Stroud added that the best advice he can give to a young QB like Williams is just “be yourself.”

“Understand whatever got you here is just good enough,” Stroud said. “You don’t have to be a superhero. You don’t have to try to make all the plays. Sometimes, the boring plays are good. But yeah, that’s the advice I would give to him.”