nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter's role next year

C.J. Stroud out of practice Wednesday

  
November 12, 2025

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is not be on the practice field to kick off the practice week.

Stroud missed Week 10 with a concussion and head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that Stroud remains in the concussion protocol. The lack of practice means that Stroud still has some steps to take before he’ll be in position to get cleared to play against the Titans this weekend.

Davis Mills got the start in Houston’s win over the Jaguars last Sunday and is in line for another start as long as Stroud remains out.

Right guard Tytus Howard and safety Jalen Pitre were also in the protocol to start the week. Howard is practicing on Wednesday while Pitre is out along with Stroud.